To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saginaw Valley State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saginaw Valley State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saginaw Valley State University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saginaw Valley State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saginaw Valley State University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Saginaw Valley State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.