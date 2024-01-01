Will you get accepted?

Saginaw Valley State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Saginaw Valley State University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Saginaw Valley State University.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Saginaw Valley State University, 19.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Saginaw Valley State University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Saginaw Valley State University? Saginaw Valley State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, Saginaw Valley State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Saginaw Valley State University requires a minimum of 25 credits.

What are Saginaw Valley State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Saginaw Valley State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Saginaw Valley State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Saginaw Valley State University received 940 transfer applicants. The school accepted 746 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Saginaw Valley State University is 79.36%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Saginaw Valley State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Saginaw Valley State University transfer GPA requirements? Saginaw Valley State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Saginaw Valley State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Saginaw Valley State University Saginaw Valley State University has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with many community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to Saginaw Valley State University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Saginaw Valley State University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to University Center... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Saginaw Valley State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Saginaw Valley State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Saginaw Valley State University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Saginaw Valley State University website for more info.

Saginaw Valley State University accepts 79.36% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Saginaw Valley State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Saginaw Valley State University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 383 530 456 SAT Reading 518 570 544 2018 Total SAT Score 901 1100 1000 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 19 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 37 50 43 Saginaw Valley State University’s average SAT score is 1000. To be a competitive applicant for Saginaw Valley State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

