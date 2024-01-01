Will you get into Saint Cloud State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St. Cloud State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St. Cloud State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

St. Cloud State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. Cloud State University.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.25

Is your high school GPA good enough for St. Cloud State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. Cloud State University is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. St. Cloud State University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.