Saint Cloud State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Saint Cloud State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College At St. Cloud State University, 37.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Saint Cloud State University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for St. Cloud State University? St. Cloud State University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, St. Cloud State University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. St. Cloud State University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Saint Cloud State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St. Cloud State University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 10 Summer Transfer Deadline June 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Saint Cloud State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, St. Cloud State University received 1739 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1635 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St. Cloud State University is 94.02%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St. Cloud State University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Saint Cloud State University transfer GPA requirements? St. Cloud State University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, St. Cloud State University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for St. Cloud State University St. Cloud State University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to St. Cloud State University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St. Cloud State University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Cloud... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at St. Cloud State University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to St. Cloud State University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Cloud State University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the St. Cloud State University website for more info.

St. Cloud State University accepts 94.02% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into St. Cloud State University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.25 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.38. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St. Cloud State University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 640 565 SAT Reading 440 530 485 2018 Total SAT Score 930 1170 1050 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 25 22 ACT Reading 20 23 21 2018 Total ACT Score 39 48 43 Saint Cloud State University’s average SAT score is 1050. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Cloud State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

