Will you get into Saint Johns University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint John's.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint John's’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Saint John's Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint John's.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.5
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.5
Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint John's?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint John's is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Saint John's is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Saint John's with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Saint Johns University
-
Will I get into Saint John's with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Saint Johns University
-
Will I get into Saint John's with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Saint Johns University
-
Will I get into Saint John's with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Saint Johns University
-
Will I get into Saint John's with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Saint Johns University
-
Will I get into Saint John's with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Saint Johns University
-
Will I get into Saint John's with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Saint Johns University
-
Will I get into Saint John's with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Saint Johns University