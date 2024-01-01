Will you get into Saint Johns University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint John's.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint John's’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint John's Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint John's.

For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Johns University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1030.5 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint John's?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint John's is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Saint John's is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.