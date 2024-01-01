Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Saint Louis University (SLU)

Will you enjoy Saint Louis University (SLU) as a transfer student?

Saint Louis University (SLU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Saint Louis University (SLU). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Saint Louis University (SLU).

Saint Louis University (SLU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Saint Louis University (SLU) CampusReel At Saint Louis University (SLU), 3.13% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Saint Louis University (SLU), click here

Can you transfer into Saint Louis University (SLU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Saint Louis University (SLU)? Saint Louis University (SLU) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, Saint Louis University (SLU) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Saint Louis University (SLU) requires a minimum of 25 credits.

What are Saint Louis University (SLU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Saint Louis University (SLU) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Saint Louis University (SLU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Saint Louis University (SLU) received 1427 transfer applicants. The school accepted 691 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Saint Louis University (SLU) is 48.42%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Saint Louis University (SLU). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Saint Louis University (SLU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 691 accepted transfer students, 325 students enrolled - that means the yield was 47.03%. Saint Louis University (SLU) accepts 49 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Saint Louis University (SLU) Watch Now

What are the Saint Louis University (SLU) transfer GPA requirements? Saint Louis University (SLU) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Saint Louis University (SLU) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Saint Louis University (SLU) Saint Louis University (SLU) has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Saint Louis University (SLU)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Saint Louis University (SLU). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Louis... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Saint Louis University (SLU) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Saint Louis University (SLU) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Saint Louis University (SLU) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Saint Louis University (SLU) website for more info.

Saint Louis University (SLU) accepts 48.42% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Saint Louis University (SLU), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.92 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.08. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Saint Louis University (SLU) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 570 670 620 SAT Reading 540 660 600 2018 Total SAT Score 1110 1330 1220 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 29 26 ACT Reading 25 33 29 2018 Total ACT Score 49 62 55 Saint Louis University (SLU)’s average SAT score is 1220. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Louis University (SLU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Saint Louis University (SLU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What are the possible risks of transferring Read Here