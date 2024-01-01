Will you get into Saint Peter's University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Saint Peter's SPU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Saint Peter's SPU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Saint Peter's SPU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Saint Peter's SPU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Saint Peter's University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 922.5 Average ACT 18.5 Average GPA 3.27

Is your high school GPA good enough for Saint Peter's SPU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Saint Peter's SPU is 3.27 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Saint Peter's SPU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.