Will you get into McDaniel College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into McDaniel College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for McDaniel College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
McDaniel College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into McDaniel College.
For a more detailed breakdown of McDaniel College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1070.0
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.56
Is your high school GPA good enough for McDaniel College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at McDaniel College is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and McDaniel College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into McDaniel College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at McDaniel College
Will I get into McDaniel College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at McDaniel College
Will I get into McDaniel College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at McDaniel College
Will I get into McDaniel College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at McDaniel College
Will I get into McDaniel College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at McDaniel College
Will I get into McDaniel College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at McDaniel College
Will I get into McDaniel College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at McDaniel College
Will I get into McDaniel College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at McDaniel College