Will you get into McDaniel College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into McDaniel College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for McDaniel College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

McDaniel College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into McDaniel College.

School Average Average SAT 1070.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for McDaniel College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at McDaniel College is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and McDaniel College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.