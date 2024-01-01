Will you get into The College of Saint Rose?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The College of Saint Rose.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The College of Saint Rose’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The College of Saint Rose Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The College of Saint Rose.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for The College of Saint Rose?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The College of Saint Rose is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

The College of Saint Rose does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.