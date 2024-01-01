Will you get into Drew University (DU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Drew University (DU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Drew University (DU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Drew University (DU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Drew University (DU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Drew University (DU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Drew University (DU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Drew University (DU) is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Drew University (DU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.