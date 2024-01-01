Will you get into New York Institute of Technology (NYIT)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NYIT.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NYIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NYIT Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NYIT.

School Average Average SAT 1070.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for NYIT?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NYIT is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and NYIT is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.