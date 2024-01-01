Will you get into Salve Regina University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Salve Regina University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Salve Regina University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Salve Regina University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Salve Regina University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for Salve Regina University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Salve Regina University is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Salve Regina University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.