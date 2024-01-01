Will you get into Salve Regina University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Salve Regina University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Salve Regina University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Salve Regina University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Salve Regina University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Salve Regina University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.41
Is your high school GPA good enough for Salve Regina University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Salve Regina University is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Salve Regina University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Salve Regina University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Salve Regina University
Will I get into Salve Regina University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Salve Regina University
Will I get into Salve Regina University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Salve Regina University
Will I get into Salve Regina University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Salve Regina University
Will I get into Salve Regina University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Salve Regina University
Will I get into Salve Regina University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Salve Regina University
Will I get into Salve Regina University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Salve Regina University
Will I get into Salve Regina University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Salve Regina University