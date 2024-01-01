Will you get into Sewanee-The University of the South?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Sewanee.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Sewanee’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Sewanee Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Sewanee.
For a more detailed breakdown of Sewanee-The University of the South admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Sewanee?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Sewanee is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Sewanee does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Sewanee with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Sewanee-The University of the South
-
Will I get into Sewanee with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Sewanee-The University of the South
-
Will I get into Sewanee with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Sewanee-The University of the South
-
Will I get into Sewanee with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Sewanee-The University of the South
-
Will I get into Sewanee with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Sewanee-The University of the South
-
Will I get into Sewanee with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Sewanee-The University of the South
-
Will I get into Sewanee with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Sewanee-The University of the South
-
Will I get into Sewanee with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Sewanee-The University of the South