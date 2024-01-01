Will you get into Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Ship.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ship’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Ship Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ship.
For a more detailed breakdown of Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|980.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.2
Is your high school GPA good enough for Ship?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ship is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Ship is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Ship with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Ship with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Ship with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Ship with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Ship with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Ship with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Ship with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Ship with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania