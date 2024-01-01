Will you get into Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Ship.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Ship’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Ship Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Ship.

For a more detailed breakdown of Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 980.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for Ship?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Ship is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Ship is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.