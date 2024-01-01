Will you get into Silver Lake College of the Holy Family?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SLC.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SLC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SLC Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SLC.
For a more detailed breakdown of Silver Lake College of the Holy Family admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.58
Is your high school GPA good enough for SLC?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SLC is 2.58 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
SLC does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SLC with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family
Will I get into SLC with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family
Will I get into SLC with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family
Will I get into SLC with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family
Will I get into SLC with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family