SLC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SLC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Silver Lake College of the Holy Family admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for SLC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SLC is 2.58 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

SLC does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.