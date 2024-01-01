Will you get accepted?

Silver Lake College of the Holy Family Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to SLC. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to SLC.

Silver Lake College of the Holy Family chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring

What are the transfer requirements for SLC? SLC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, SLC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. SLC requires a minimum of 16 credits.

What are Silver Lake College of the Holy Family’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down SLC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Silver Lake College of the Holy Family’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, SLC received 164 transfer applicants. The school accepted 73 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for SLC is 44.51%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into SLC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Silver Lake College of the Holy Family transfer GPA requirements? SLC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, SLC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for SLC SLC has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to SLC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to SLC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Manitowoc... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at SLC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to SLC then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into SLC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the SLC website for more info.

SLC accepts 44.51% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into SLC, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.58 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.68. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of SLC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 360 630 495 SAT Reading 440 580 510 2018 Total SAT Score 800 1210 1005 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 14 19 16 ACT Reading 13 19 16 2018 Total ACT Score 27 38 32 Silver Lake College of the Holy Family’s average SAT score is 1005. To be a competitive applicant for Silver Lake College of the Holy Family your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

