Will you get into Southern University and A & M College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Southern University and A & M College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Southern University and A & M College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.
Is your high school GPA good enough for Southern University and A & M College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southern University and A & M College is 2.97 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Southern University and A & M College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Southern University and A & M College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Southern University and A & M College
Will I get into Southern University and A & M College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Southern University and A & M College
Will I get into Southern University and A & M College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Southern University and A & M College
Will I get into Southern University and A & M College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Southern University and A & M College
Will I get into Southern University and A & M College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Southern University and A & M College
Will I get into Southern University and A & M College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Southern University and A & M College
Will I get into Southern University and A & M College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Southern University and A & M College
Will I get into Southern University and A & M College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Southern University and A & M College
