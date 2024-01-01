Will you get into Southwestern University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Southwestern University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1155.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.59
Is your high school GPA good enough for SU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SU is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and SU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into SU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern University
-
Will I get into SU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern University
-
Will I get into SU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern University
-
Will I get into SU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern University
-
Will I get into SU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern University
-
Will I get into SU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern University
-
Will I get into SU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern University
-
Will I get into SU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Southwestern University