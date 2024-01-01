Will you get into Southwestern University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SU.

School Average Average SAT 1155.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.59

Is your high school GPA good enough for SU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SU is 3.59 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and SU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.