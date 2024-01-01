Will you get into St Lawrence University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St Lawrence University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St Lawrence University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

St Lawrence University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into St Lawrence University.

For a more detailed breakdown of St Lawrence University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for St Lawrence University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at St Lawrence University is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and St Lawrence University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.