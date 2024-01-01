Will you get into SUNY College at Old Westbury?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY College at Old Westbury.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY College at Old Westbury’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SUNY College at Old Westbury Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY College at Old Westbury.
For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY College at Old Westbury admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|995.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.1
Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY College at Old Westbury?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY College at Old Westbury is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. SUNY College at Old Westbury is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SUNY College at Old Westbury with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Old Westbury
Will I get into SUNY College at Old Westbury with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Old Westbury
Will I get into SUNY College at Old Westbury with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Old Westbury
Will I get into SUNY College at Old Westbury with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 88% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Old Westbury
Will I get into SUNY College at Old Westbury with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Old Westbury
Will I get into SUNY College at Old Westbury with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Old Westbury
Will I get into SUNY College at Old Westbury with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Old Westbury
Will I get into SUNY College at Old Westbury with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at SUNY College at Old Westbury