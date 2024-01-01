Will you get into SUNY College at Old Westbury?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SUNY College at Old Westbury.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SUNY College at Old Westbury’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SUNY College at Old Westbury Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SUNY College at Old Westbury.

For a more detailed breakdown of SUNY College at Old Westbury admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.1

Is your high school GPA good enough for SUNY College at Old Westbury?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SUNY College at Old Westbury is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. SUNY College at Old Westbury is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.