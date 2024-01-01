Will you get into Texas A & M International University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas A & M International University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas A & M International University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Texas A & M International University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas A & M International University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas A & M International University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|920.0
|Average ACT
|18.0
|Average GPA
|3.6
Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas A & M International University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas A & M International University is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Texas A & M International University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Texas A & M International University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M International University
-
Will I get into Texas A & M International University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M International University
-
Will I get into Texas A & M International University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M International University
-
Will I get into Texas A & M International University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M International University
-
Will I get into Texas A & M International University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M International University
-
Will I get into Texas A & M International University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M International University
-
Will I get into Texas A & M International University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M International University
-
Will I get into Texas A & M International University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M International University