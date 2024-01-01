Will you get into Texas A & M University-Kingsville?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Texas A&M-Kingsville.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Texas A&M-Kingsville’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Texas A&M-Kingsville Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Texas A&M-Kingsville.
For a more detailed breakdown of Texas A & M University-Kingsville admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|945.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|3.32
Is your high school GPA good enough for Texas A&M-Kingsville?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Texas A&M-Kingsville is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Texas A&M-Kingsville is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Texas A&M-Kingsville with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-Kingsville
-
Will I get into Texas A&M-Kingsville with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-Kingsville
-
Will I get into Texas A&M-Kingsville with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-Kingsville
-
Will I get into Texas A&M-Kingsville with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-Kingsville
-
Will I get into Texas A&M-Kingsville with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-Kingsville
-
Will I get into Texas A&M-Kingsville with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-Kingsville
-
Will I get into Texas A&M-Kingsville with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-Kingsville
-
Will I get into Texas A&M-Kingsville with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Texas A & M University-Kingsville