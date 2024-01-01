Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Texas A & M University-Kingsville

Will you enjoy Texas A & M University-Kingsville as a transfer student?

Texas A & M University-Kingsville Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Texas A&M-Kingsville. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Texas A & M University-Kingsville chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Texas A&M-Kingsville, 7.53% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Texas A & M University-Kingsville, click here

Can you transfer into Texas A & M University-Kingsville Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Texas A&M-Kingsville? Texas A&M-Kingsville requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Texas A&M-Kingsville also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Texas A&M-Kingsville requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Texas A & M University-Kingsville’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Texas A&M-Kingsville transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 20 Winter Transfer Deadline December 17 Spring Transfer Deadline January 14 Summer Transfer Deadline July 8 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Texas A & M University-Kingsville’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Texas A&M-Kingsville received 813 transfer applicants. The school accepted 778 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Texas A&M-Kingsville is 95.69%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Texas A&M-Kingsville. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Texas A & M University-Kingsville chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 778 accepted transfer students, 522 students enrolled - that means the yield was 67.1%. Texas A&M-Kingsville accepts 96 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Texas A & M University-Kingsville transfer GPA requirements? Texas A&M-Kingsville requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Texas A&M-Kingsville requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Texas A&M-Kingsville Texas A&M-Kingsville has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Texas A&M-Kingsville? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Texas A&M-Kingsville. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Kingsville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Texas A&M-Kingsville is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Texas A&M-Kingsville then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Texas A&M-Kingsville Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Texas A&M-Kingsville website for more info.

Texas A&M-Kingsville accepts 95.69% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Texas A&M-Kingsville, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.32 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.45. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Texas A&M-Kingsville students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 540 485 SAT Reading 420 520 470 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1060 955 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 15 21 18 2018 Total ACT Score 31 43 37 Texas A & M University-Kingsville’s average SAT score is 955. To be a competitive applicant for Texas A & M University-Kingsville your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Texas A & M University-Kingsville chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College