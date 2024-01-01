Will you get into The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UTC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UTC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UTC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UTC.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for UTC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UTC is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UTC is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.