Will you get into Troy University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into TROY.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for TROY’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

TROY Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into TROY.

School Average Average SAT 970.5 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for TROY?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at TROY is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and TROY is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.