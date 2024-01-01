Will you get accepted?

Troy University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to TROY. We suggest you read until the end

What are the transfer requirements for TROY? TROY requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, TROY also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. TROY requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Troy University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down TROY transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Troy University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, TROY received 2948 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2648 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for TROY is 89.82%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into TROY. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Troy University transfer GPA requirements? TROY requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, TROY requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for TROY TROY has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to TROY? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to TROY. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Troy... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at TROY is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to TROY then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into TROY Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the TROY website for more info.

TROY accepts 89.82% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into TROY, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.37 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.5. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of TROY students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 610 540 SAT Reading 455 550 502 2018 Total SAT Score 925 1160 1042 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 23 19 ACT Reading 17 25 21 2018 Total ACT Score 33 48 40 Troy University’s average SAT score is 1042. To be a competitive applicant for Troy University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

