Will you get into University of Alaska Southeast?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Alaska Southeast.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Alaska Southeast’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Alaska Southeast Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Alaska Southeast.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.94

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Alaska Southeast?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Alaska Southeast is 2.94 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of Alaska Southeast is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.