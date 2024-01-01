Will you get into California Lutheran University (CLU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cal Lutheran.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cal Lutheran’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cal Lutheran Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cal Lutheran.

For a more detailed breakdown of California Lutheran University (CLU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cal Lutheran?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cal Lutheran is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Cal Lutheran does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.