Will you get into California Lutheran University (CLU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cal Lutheran.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cal Lutheran’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Cal Lutheran Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cal Lutheran.
For a more detailed breakdown of California Lutheran University (CLU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1100.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for Cal Lutheran?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cal Lutheran is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Cal Lutheran does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Cal Lutheran with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at California Lutheran University (CLU)
Will I get into Cal Lutheran with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at California Lutheran University (CLU)
Will I get into Cal Lutheran with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at California Lutheran University (CLU)
Will I get into Cal Lutheran with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at California Lutheran University (CLU)
Will I get into Cal Lutheran with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at California Lutheran University (CLU)
Will I get into Cal Lutheran with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at California Lutheran University (CLU)
Will I get into Cal Lutheran with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at California Lutheran University (CLU)
Will I get into Cal Lutheran with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at California Lutheran University (CLU)