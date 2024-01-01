Will you get into Whittier College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Whittier College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Whittier College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Whittier College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Whittier College.

|School Average
|Average SAT
|1051.5
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.55
Is your high school GPA good enough for Whittier College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Whittier College is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Whittier College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Whittier College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Whittier College
Will I get into Whittier College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Whittier College
Will I get into Whittier College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Whittier College
Will I get into Whittier College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Whittier College
Will I get into Whittier College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Whittier College
Will I get into Whittier College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Whittier College
Will I get into Whittier College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Whittier College
Will I get into Whittier College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Whittier College