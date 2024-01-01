Will you get into Whittier College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Whittier College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Whittier College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Whittier College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Whittier College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Whittier College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1051.5 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for Whittier College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Whittier College is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Whittier College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.