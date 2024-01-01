Will you get into University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNCW.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNCW’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNCW Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNCW.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1190.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|4.22
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNCW?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNCW is 4.22 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UNCW is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNCW with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
Will I get into UNCW with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
Will I get into UNCW with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
Will I get into UNCW with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
Will I get into UNCW with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
Will I get into UNCW with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
Will I get into UNCW with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)
Will I get into UNCW with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)