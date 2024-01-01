Will you get into University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNCW.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNCW’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNCW Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNCW.

School Average Average SAT 1190.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 4.22

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNCW?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNCW is 4.22 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and UNCW is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.