Will you get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1169.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.73
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Will I get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Will I get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Will I get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Will I get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Will I get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Will I get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
Will I get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)