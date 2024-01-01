Will you get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB).

School Average Average SAT 1169.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.73

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is 3.73 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.