Will you get into University of Maryland Eastern Shore?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UMES.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UMES’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UMES Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UMES.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Maryland Eastern Shore admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 840.0 Average ACT 16.5 Average GPA 2.93

Is your high school GPA good enough for UMES?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UMES is 2.93 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UMES is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.