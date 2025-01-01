University of Massachusetts-Boston Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Massachusetts-Boston.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Massachusetts-Boston admissions requirements read here.

School Average

SAT
950.0 - 1160.0
ACT
0.0 - 0.0
GPA
3.34

Will you get into University of Massachusetts-Boston?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Massachusetts-Boston’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2025.

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Massachusetts-Boston

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Massachusetts-Boston?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Massachusetts-Boston is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Massachusetts-Boston is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Boston with a 1400 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Boston

Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Boston with a 1200 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Boston

Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Boston with a 1100 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Boston

Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Boston with a 3.9 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Boston

Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Boston with a 3.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Boston

Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Boston with a 3.2 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Boston

Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Boston with a 3.0 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Boston

Will I get into University of Massachusetts-Boston with a 2.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at University of Massachusetts-Boston

