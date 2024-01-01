Will you get into University of Michigan-Flint?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UM-Flint.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UM-Flint’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UM-Flint Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UM-Flint.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Michigan-Flint admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for UM-Flint?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UM-Flint is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UM-Flint is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.