University of Michigan-Flint Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UM-Flint.

What are the transfer requirements for UM-Flint? UM-Flint requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UM-Flint also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UM-Flint requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are University of Michigan-Flint’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UM-Flint transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 20 Winter Transfer Deadline December 12 Spring Transfer Deadline April 17 Summer Transfer Deadline June 13 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Michigan-Flint’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UM-Flint received 1778 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1176 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UM-Flint is 66.14%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UM-Flint. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Michigan-Flint transfer GPA requirements? UM-Flint requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UM-Flint requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UM-Flint UM-Flint has noted the additional policies: Maximum of 90 semester hours transferable from within U of Michigan system..

Will you enjoy transferring to UM-Flint? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UM-Flint. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Flint... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UM-Flint is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UM-Flint then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UM-Flint Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UM-Flint website for more info.

UM-Flint accepts 66.14% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UM-Flint, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UM-Flint students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 485 598 541 SAT Reading 493 575 534 2018 Total SAT Score 978 1173 1075 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 26 22 ACT Reading 18 26 22 2018 Total ACT Score 36 52 44 University of Michigan-Flint’s average SAT score is 1075. To be a competitive applicant for University of Michigan-Flint your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

