Will you get into University of Minnesota-Crookston?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Minnesota-Crookston.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Minnesota-Crookston’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Minnesota-Crookston Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Minnesota-Crookston.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Minnesota-Crookston admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 985.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.1

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Minnesota-Crookston?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Minnesota-Crookston is 3.1 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. University of Minnesota-Crookston is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.