To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Minnesota-Duluth’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Minnesota-Duluth Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Minnesota-Duluth.

School Average Average SAT 1080.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.55

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Minnesota-Duluth?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Minnesota-Duluth is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Minnesota-Duluth is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.