University of Mount Union Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Mount Union.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Mount Union?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Mount Union is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Mount Union is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.