Will you get into University of New England?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of New England.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of New England’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of New England Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of New England.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.38

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of New England?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of New England is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.



This is a solid GPA, and University of New England is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.