University of New England Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At University of New England, 12.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of New England, click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of New England? University of New England requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, University of New England also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of New England requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are University of New England’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of New England transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of New England’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of New England received 435 transfer applicants. The school accepted 319 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of New England is 73.33%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of New England. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of New England transfer GPA requirements? University of New England requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of New England requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for University of New England University of New England has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Central Maine Comm Coll, Northern Maine Comm Coll, Southern Maine Comm Coll, and York Cnty Comm Coll..

Will you enjoy transferring to University of New England? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of New England. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Biddeford... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of New England is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of New England then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of New England Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of New England website for more info.

University of New England accepts 73.33% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of New England, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.38 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.52. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of New England students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 580 525 SAT Reading 470 570 520 2018 Total SAT Score 940 1150 1045 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 26 22 ACT Reading 19 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 37 51 44 University of New England’s average SAT score is 1045. To be a competitive applicant for University of New England your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

