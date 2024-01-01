Will you get into University of New Hampshire at Manchester?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNH Manchester’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNH Manchester Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNH Manchester.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNH Manchester?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNH Manchester is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and UNH Manchester is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.