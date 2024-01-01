Will you get into University of New Hampshire at Manchester?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNH Manchester.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNH Manchester’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNH Manchester Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNH Manchester.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of New Hampshire at Manchester admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1010.0
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.33
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNH Manchester?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNH Manchester is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNH Manchester is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UNH Manchester with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at University of New Hampshire at Manchester
-
Will I get into UNH Manchester with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at University of New Hampshire at Manchester
-
Will I get into UNH Manchester with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of New Hampshire at Manchester
-
Will I get into UNH Manchester with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at University of New Hampshire at Manchester
-
Will I get into UNH Manchester with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of New Hampshire at Manchester
-
Will I get into UNH Manchester with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at University of New Hampshire at Manchester
-
Will I get into UNH Manchester with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of New Hampshire at Manchester
-
Will I get into UNH Manchester with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at University of New Hampshire at Manchester