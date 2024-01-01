Will you get into University of New Haven?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNH.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNH’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UNH Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNH.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of New Haven admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1060.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNH?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNH is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UNH is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.