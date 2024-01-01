Will you get into University of North Georgia?

UNG Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNG.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for UNG?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNG is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and UNG is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.