Will you get into University of North Georgia?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UNG.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UNG’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UNG Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UNG.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of North Georgia admissions requirements read here.
|Average SAT
|1015.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.56
Is your high school GPA good enough for UNG?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UNG is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UNG is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into UNG with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at University of North Georgia
Will I get into UNG with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at University of North Georgia
Will I get into UNG with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of North Georgia
Will I get into UNG with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of North Georgia
Will I get into UNG with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of North Georgia
Will I get into UNG with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of North Georgia
Will I get into UNG with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of North Georgia
Will I get into UNG with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of North Georgia