Will you get into University of Kentucky (UK)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Kentucky (UK).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Kentucky (UK)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Kentucky (UK) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Kentucky (UK).

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Kentucky (UK) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1130.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.51

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Kentucky (UK)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Kentucky (UK) is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of Kentucky (UK) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.