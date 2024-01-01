Will you get into University of Northwestern-St Paul?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Northwestern (MN).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Northwestern (MN)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Northwestern (MN) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Northwestern (MN).

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Northwestern-St Paul admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1070.5 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Northwestern (MN)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Northwestern (MN) is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Northwestern (MN) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.