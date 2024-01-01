Will you get accepted?

University of Northwestern-St Paul Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Northwestern (MN). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Northwestern (MN).

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At University of Northwestern (MN), 27.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Northwestern-St Paul, click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of Northwestern (MN)? University of Northwestern (MN) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, University of Northwestern (MN) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Northwestern (MN) requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are University of Northwestern-St Paul’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Northwestern (MN) transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Northwestern-St Paul’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Northwestern (MN) received 433 transfer applicants. The school accepted 348 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Northwestern (MN) is 80.37%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Northwestern (MN). You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Northwestern-St Paul transfer GPA requirements? University of Northwestern (MN) requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Northwestern (MN) requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Northwestern (MN)? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Northwestern (MN). Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Paul... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Northwestern (MN) is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Northwestern (MN) then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Northwestern (MN) Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Northwestern (MN) website for more info.

University of Northwestern (MN) accepts 80.37% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Northwestern (MN), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.52 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.66. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Northwestern (MN) students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 480 600 540 SAT Reading 480 630 555 2018 Total SAT Score 960 1230 1095 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 27 23 ACT Reading 21 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 40 56 48 University of Northwestern-St Paul’s average SAT score is 1095. To be a competitive applicant for University of Northwestern-St Paul your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

