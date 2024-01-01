Will you get into University of South Alabama?

University of South Alabama Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of South Alabama.

School Average Average SAT 980.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of South Alabama?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of South Alabama is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

University of South Alabama does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.