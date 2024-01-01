Will you get into University of South Alabama?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of South Alabama.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of South Alabama’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of South Alabama Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of South Alabama.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of South Alabama admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|980.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of South Alabama?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of South Alabama is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
University of South Alabama does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of South Alabama with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at University of South Alabama
-
Will I get into University of South Alabama with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of South Alabama
-
Will I get into University of South Alabama with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of South Alabama
-
Will I get into University of South Alabama with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of South Alabama
-
Will I get into University of South Alabama with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of South Alabama
-
Will I get into University of South Alabama with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of South Alabama
-
Will I get into University of South Alabama with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at University of South Alabama
-
Will I get into University of South Alabama with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of South Alabama