Will you get into University of South Dakota?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of South Dakota.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of South Dakota’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of South Dakota Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of South Dakota.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.35

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of South Dakota?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of South Dakota is 3.35 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and University of South Dakota is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.