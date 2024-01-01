Will you get into University of St Francis?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of St Francis.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of St Francis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of St Francis Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of St Francis.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of St Francis admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1050.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.49
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of St Francis?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of St Francis is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of St Francis is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of St Francis with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at University of St Francis
-
Will I get into University of St Francis with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of St Francis
-
Will I get into University of St Francis with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of St Francis
-
Will I get into University of St Francis with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of St Francis
-
Will I get into University of St Francis with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of St Francis
-
Will I get into University of St Francis with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of St Francis
-
Will I get into University of St Francis with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at University of St Francis
-
Will I get into University of St Francis with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of St Francis