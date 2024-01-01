Will you get into University of St Francis?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of St Francis.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of St Francis’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of St Francis Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of St Francis.

School Average Average SAT 1050.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of St Francis?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of St Francis is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of St Francis is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.