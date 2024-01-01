Will you get into University of the Pacific (UOP)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pacific.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pacific’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Pacific Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pacific.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of the Pacific (UOP) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.54
Is your high school GPA good enough for Pacific?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pacific is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Pacific is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Pacific with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at University of the Pacific (UOP)
Will I get into Pacific with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of the Pacific (UOP)
Will I get into Pacific with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of the Pacific (UOP)
Will I get into Pacific with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at University of the Pacific (UOP)
Will I get into Pacific with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at University of the Pacific (UOP)
Will I get into Pacific with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of the Pacific (UOP)
Will I get into Pacific with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at University of the Pacific (UOP)
Will I get into Pacific with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of the Pacific (UOP)